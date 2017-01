Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital after an unattended chip pan caught on fire.

Fire crews from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to Mercer Street in Great Harwood at 6.50pm on Monday, January 16.

A spokesperson said: “The fire was caused by a chip pan left unattended and had already extinguished on arrival of firefighters. A man was taken to hospital by ambulance for precautionary checks as a result of breathing smoke.”