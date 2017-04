Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a house blaze.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Hope Street in Great Harwood at around 5.30am on Sunday, April 9 and spent around 90 minutes tackling the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: “A man had already escaped the fire when the fire crews arrived and was attended to by ambulance paramedics.

“The cause of the fire is to be established.”