A man was taken to hospital after a house fire in Rishton.

Hyndburn Fire Station said a man in his late 60s was rescued from the fire at a property on Butler Street at around 6.40pm on Monday, September 25.

Two crews from Hyndburn and one crew from Blackburn were mobilised to respond to the fire, which Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said involved a pan in the kitchen of the house.

A spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a building fire with people trapped inside.

“On arrival there was an elderly male in the property who had accidentally set fire to a bin in his house.

“The smoke alarm had alerted him to the smoke in his property.

“He was taken to safety by the firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“An ambulance was requested for smoke inhalation and he was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for a precautionary check up.”