Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was threatened with a claw hammer in an attempted mugging on Easter Sunday.

Police are appealing for information after the attempted robbery in Accrington.

A 46-year-old man was walking on a path near to Plantation Street when another man ran up from behind and stood directly in front of him, making demands for his wallet while holding up a claw hammer, police said.

The offender was disturbed when a dog walker approached, running off towards the top of Plantation Road.

PC Stephen Wallwork from Blackburn Police said: “This happened in broad daylight and so we are hoping that someone will have seen something.

“Luckily the walker disturbed the offender and thankfully the victim wasn’t hurt.”

The incident took place at around 2.50pm on Sunday, April 16.

Anyone with information or CCTV in the vicinity of the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference 709 of April 16.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.