Police are appealing for help locating a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault in Accrington.

Mark Illsley, of Commercial Street, Great Harwood, is wanted in connection with the incident which occurred on February 24 on Winterson Street, when a 35-year-old man lost consciousness after being punched to the face.

Officers would now like to speak to Mr Illsley and are appealing for anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact them as soon as possible.

PC Lorraine Hamer, of Blackburn Police, said: “We would like to trace Mark Illsley and believe someone must have seen him, or have a good idea of where he is.

“If you have any information relating to his whereabouts we urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, short, dark blond hair and a deep voice.

Anybody with information is asked to ring police on 101, quoting crime reference ED1703026.

Alternatively any information can be emailed to 297@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.