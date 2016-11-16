How we use Cookies
Man's airport runway terror when New Zealand quake struck

Sports presenter Andy Ashworth, from Baxenden, landed in Wellington seconds before a huge earthquake

Andy Ashworth from Baxenden

A sports presenter from Baxenden has spoken of the terrifying moment his plane was ‘thrown round like a toy’ in the powerful New Zealand earthquakes.

Andy Ashworth had just landed at Wellington Airport when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck, leaving the passengers trapped in the plane in stunned terror.

The live event host was touring Australia and New Zealand for a six-night show with former Liverpool and England footballer Robbie Fowler when the incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday.

Andy, 57, told the Observer: “We were taxiing round up to the stand and literally as the seatbelt sign went off the plane started being thrown backwards and forwards.

“We were wondering what the heck was going on as it was quite violent.

“When you have turbulence you tend to get thrown from side to side but this was front to back. It was throwing the plane round like a toy and went on for about 45 seconds.

“Everyone was calm, no-one was screaming, it was just surreal that this huge aeroplane was being tossed around.

“When it stopped everybody just looked around at each other and I heard one of the stewardesses say ‘I reckon that was close to an eight’.

“When everybody got off the plane no-one was speaking at all.”

The former BBC Radio Lancashire presenter said the streets were deserted as they travelled into Wellington and he didn’t get any sleep due to the constant tremors and aftershocks.

He said: “All we could see were people outside buildings in their dressing gowns. When we got to the hotel it had been evacuated and we couldn’t get in.

“Many people spent the night on floors or in the car park. When the tsunami warning followed most of us moved up to the first floor of the building. The hotel resembled a refugee camp.

“It was the sort of thing that even spooked the locals.

“They told us it was one of the worst they had experienced.”

Andy said a second 6.3-magnitude quake struck on Monday night at the start of his penultimate ‘Audience With’ stage show with Robbie Fowler and was followed by three further tremors.

The earthquakes have killed two people and left thousands trapped following a series of landslides.

Comments
Show more comments

