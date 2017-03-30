Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Market stallholder Javid Raza said he was ‘shocked’ by allegations that he sexually assaulted and tried to kiss the complainant.

He told police that he had worked on the market for around 30 years and was initially employed by Mr Abbas Khan for six months before getting his own pitch.

The 59-year-old said he had never sexually touched any young girls and denied ever trying to kiss the complainant.

The former taxi driver, of Crosshill Road, Blackburn, denies six counts of indecent assault.

Amar Amin, who was brought up in the Accrington area, denied knowing anyone called ‘Big Naz’ - a reference to Nadeem Arif - and claimed he had only been to the park in Blackburn for a festival.

The jury was told that he did know Mr Arif and that they ‘both live near to each other but they were not friends’. He also told police that his nicknames are ‘Adam and AA and never Omar’.

Mr Amin, 36, now of an address in Manchester, denies one count of rape.

Mr Arif, who had worked on Accrington market as a teenager, denies one count of rape and claims he had also only been to the park for the festival.

The jury was told that the 38-year-old, of St James Court, Blackburn, didn’t know anyone called Amir Amin and didn’t have any friends called ‘Omar’

Mohamed Rafique, 39, of Moss Avenue, Rochdale, denies one count of rape and one of indecent assault.

He told police that he used the Manchester hotel ‘fairly regularly’ but ‘vehemently denied having sex with her’.

The jury was told that he denied giving the complainant drugs and ‘accused her of making false allegations against him’.

However prosecutor Mr Evans said that there was ‘very strong’ DNA evidence to prove he did have sex with and that his denials to the police were ‘bare faced lies’.

The trial continues.