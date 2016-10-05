How we use Cookies
Mechanic attacked man with metal ratchet in the street

Abid Mahmood, from Accrington, attacked the victim as he sat in his car with friends

A MECHANIC attacked a man in the street with an extendible metal ratchet over a rumour he was taking drugs and in an improper relationship.

Abid Mahmood, 39, spotted the man sat with friends in a parked car on Countess Street in Accrington at around 5.45pm on May 4 this year.

Lisa Worsley, prosecuting, told Burnley Crown Court how Mahmood hit the victim with his fist through an open window before hitting him again to the body and head.

The court heard how Mahmood said nothing despite the victim constantly asking in both English and Urdu ‘why are you hitting me?’

Miss Worsley said as the assault continued one of the friends got out of the car before Mahmood said to him ‘do you want some?’

The court heard how a ‘number of lads in the area’ then intervened and told him to stop.

Mahmood, of Park Road, Accrington, then waved the metal ratchet towards another man and again asked ‘do you want some?’

Miss Worsley said a woman who witnessed the attack called the police fearing for her own safety.

The prosecutor said the victim later told police that Mahmood was ‘making up rumours about him doing drugs’ and he is ‘concerned that people in the community are asking him awkward questions which is upsetting him’.

The court heard how the victim suffered a scar on his right knee and arm and has stopped going out in his car because he is fearful of another attack.

Marianne Alton, defending, told the court that there was an ‘unusual set of circumstances surrounding the offence’.

She told the court how the self-employed mechanic is a ‘decent, honest and hard working man’ and it was an ‘impulsive offence’.

She said Mahmood was regretful.

Mahmood pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and common assault.

He was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 costs.

JAILED: Thug who broke arm of registered blind partner who suffers from Huntington's disease

Anthony Jordan, from Accrington, grabbed hold of the victims neck saying 'I will ******* kill you'

