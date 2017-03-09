Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans to turn a former shop into a Mediterranean takeaway have been approved after the applicant agreed to reduce the opening hours.

Hyndburn council’s planning committee originally rejected the change of use application for the former Bargain Booze at 145 Manchester Road, Baxenden into a Monte Cristo Express in September last year.

They stated that the takeaway would result in a ‘loss of residential amenity by virtue of noise, disturbance and an increase in traffic’.

Applicant Andreas Christodoulou has now been successful after agreeing new opening hours. They are 4pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, Sunday and Bank Holidays, and 4pm to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

The planning committee approved the resubmitted application by six votes to five, with two councillors abstaining.

Sixteen letters of objection were submitted to the council citing traffic and parking problems, highways safety, litter, noise and odour, anti-social behaviour fears and light pollution.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun June Harrison said: “To me it’s in a ridiculous place to have a takeaway on a major road. With the parking there, you sometimes have to walk out onto the road because they park on the flags. I just don’t think it’s in a suitable place and it’s also in a conservation area.”

Baxenden councillor Kath Pratt also objected, stating: “I walk down there many times and you can’t even get through with a pram as they park that far onto the pavement. Manchester Road is horrendously busy.”

Coun Judith Addison said there were a ‘lot of reasons against it’.

She said: “I do think the views of local residents should be taken into account with regards to parking, smells, noise, late night trade and anti-social behaviour possibly.”

But Coun Stephen Button, who used to live near the building, said: “If I was still living there I personally would not be objecting to it. I would probably be using it.”

Simon Prideaux, the council’s chief planning officer, said there were no objections from Lancashire County Council highways. He added: “We felt we could support this development. We didn’t feel the impact was sufficient enough to justify refusal.”

Mr Christodoulou previously stated the takeaway would create four full-time jobs and expected fewer customer visits that the previous shop use.