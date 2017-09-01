Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A memorial plaque for a man affectionately known as ‘Mr Litter Picker’ is to be installed in a village garden.

Roy Hargreaves, of Pendle View, was well known throughout Huncoat for his voluntary litter-picking and for around a decade was a familiar sight on the roadside collecting rubbish with his bag and picking stick. He died on July 17 aged 77 at Royal Blackburn Hospital of organ failure.

The Huncoat Community Forum has now agreed to fund a memorial plaque on a bench in the Peace Garden in the village, with match-funding from local members’ grants put forward by councillors Bernard Dawson and Loraine Cox.

Forum member Dave Parkins was a friend of Mr Hargreaves, who he first met while he was working at Calderstones. He said: “When he came out of Calderstones and came into the community he used to go out every day in all weathers picking litter, general maintenance of the village. He’d go down the bottom of the village and work his way up.

“He was a really good guy was Roy, he was a gentleman. He never said a wrong word about anybody, he’s really missed. That’s why we wanted a plaque, he was very well known and well-liked.” He added: “Roy had his litter picker and he walked round with a black bag. He had a fluorescent jacket the forum bought him to make him safer on the roads. In his own way he was proud of where he lived. His presence will be missed in the village and this plaque will be a way for us to remember him.”

Mr Hargreaves, who was a devoted fan of Burnley FC, had been presented with a plaque by the area council in recognition of his contribution to the community.

Huncoat councillor Eamonn Higgins said: “When he sadly passed away a few weeks ago the members of the home contacted me with a view to getting a plaque on the bench he used to sit on as a lasting memorial to him.

“I’d seen him on many occasions picking litter up with his little cart, he’d been doing it for years. He was known as Mr Litter Picker and he often went cleaning round the village in his own time.”

Accrington South county councillor Bernard Dawson said: “He was a well known figure in Huncoat for many years and a familiar face. He was a good fella. I think it’s very fitting for him because he did a lot of work round the village to help and support it.”

Catherine Walker, was one of Roy’s support workers at Pendle View.

She said: “Roy enjoyed going out and keeping the streets of Huncoat tidy by litter picking.

“He enjoyed talking to passers by and being a valued member of the community. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and the support workers from Pendle View where lived.”