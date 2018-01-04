Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men are due to appear in court charged with the manslaughter of Oswaldtwistle teenager Megan Lee who suffered an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 39, of Belper Street, Blackburn, and Harun Rashid, 38, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 4, after they were charged last month following the death of the 15-year-old St Christopher’s High School pupil.

Both are charged with manslaughter, failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and contravening or failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene.

Megan died in hospital on New Year’s Day last year after being admitted on December 30.

The teenager had eaten food from the Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Hyndburn.

A post-mortem examination showed she died from acute asthma due to nut allergy.

Lancashire Police said the takeaway was now trading under new ownership.

The company that owned the takeaway at the time of the incident has been charged with one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee.