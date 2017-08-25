Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The micropub revolution could be arriving in Hyndburn with plans coming forward to convert a former beauty salon.

The application for a bar called The Vault has been made at the Be(you)tiful salon building, on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle.

Applicants Team G Vaults, based at the Stop and Rest pub on Fielding Lane, have secured licensing permission for the end terrace property and have now applied to Hyndburn council for planning permission.

Capitalising on a growing demand for independently-produced real ales, the growth of upmarket micropubs around the country is bucking a general decline in more ‘traditional’ pubs.

The site has already been granted an alcohol licence seven days a week from 12noon to 10pm, and it is proposed that there will one full-time and one part-time staff position.

If approved, CCTV will be installed covering both the inside and outside of the premises.

Oswaldtwistle councillor Peter Britcliffe said the application “sounds very interesting” and could attract people into the town. He said: “It is good to see the possibility of a pub opening, rather than a pub closing. This will be a boost to the night time economy of the town.

“I welcome it and hope it is passed by the committee.”

In their planning statement to the council Team G Vaults said: “It is proposed that the use of the building be changed from a beauty salon into a Micropub (licensed premises).

“No structural work to the building’s integral structure will be required. The layout of the interior will change, stud partitions will be removed, a bar area and benched seating will be erected and cooling and dispense equipment installed.”

The Micropub and Microbrewery Association lists 294 micropubs and 50 microbreweries in the UK, with the first opening in 2005.

According to the association the nearest micropubs for Accrington are the New Brew-M and Beer Shack in Burnley, the Ramsbottom Tap in Ramsbottom and The Ale House, Clitheroe.

Applicant Ian Goddard said the plans were still in the early stages, but declined to comment further at this time.

What do you think of the proposal? Email accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.