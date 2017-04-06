Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Life-saving defibrillator equipment which ‘mysteriously vanished’ from outside a children’s centre has now been found.

Coun Eamonn Higgins appealed to the Observer fearing the defibrillator may have been stolen after it went missing from a wall-mounted cabinet outside Beeches childcare centre in Fern Gore, Accrington.

However, after our appeal , the equipment was quickly located and will now be handed in to Hyndburn fire station.

Fire bosses said the defibrillator had been used on an individual and once they had been taken to hospital they did not know how to return it.

A fire station spokesperson said: “They had taken it home and contacted North West Ambulance Service and was awaiting collection although it was taking some time and several phone calls.

“So we asked the individual to bring to the station and we have now arranged collection so that it can be tested, recharged and put back in the keep safe ready for its next use.

"We would like to thank the individual and everyone who shared the post to allow this very quick response and retrieval of life saving defibrillator.”