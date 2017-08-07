Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who went missing from his Accrington home has sadly been found dead.

Following concerns for his welfare and a missing person’s appeal, police launched an official search for 48-year-old Mark Davies, who was last seen at his home on Rothwell Avenue at around 11pm on Wednesday, August 2.

Lancashire police have now confirmed that the body of Mr Davies was found in woodland to the rear of Rothwell Avenue on Saturday, August 5.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been informed. A spokesperson for Lancashire police said that their ‘thoughts remain with them’.

They said: “At around 6pm on Saturday, August 5 a report was received that a body had been found in a wooded area to the rear of Rothwell Avenue.

“The body was identified as that of missing man Mark Davies.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”