Three intrepid women have completed a unique challenge which has seen them ride mobility scooters between four Lancashire hospices.

Keen fundraisers Jaqui Collins, 52, mum Mo Collins, 76, and friend Deborah Keenan, 46, all from Accrington, were welcomed by staff and patients at Pendleside Hospice when they completed the last leg of the challenge.

The trio, who have raised more than £600 for the hospices through online donations and bucket collection along the route, said they were ‘delighted’ with the money and awareness they have raised for the charities.

They travelled to East Lancashire Hospice, Derian House Hospice, St Catherine’s Hospice and Pendleside Hospice on consecutive Tuesdays as part of the Hospice 4 Hospice challenge.

Sharon Crymble, fundraising manager at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “Jaqui and Mo have really proved themselves to be the dynamic duo, and with the help of their friend Deborah, they have taken on a challenge that has caught people’s imaginations and in turn, promoted hospice care.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate Jaqui, Mo and Deborah for taking on and completing the challenge, no matter what the weather. They should be very proud of themselves as we are of them.”

Jaqui, a former Sergeant Major who served in the army from 1982 to 2004 in the UK, Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus and Bosnia, wanted to help after her best friend and former colleague experienced hospice care.

Roy Silva stayed in East Lancashire Hospice at the start of 2016 before his death in February 2016 following his diagnosis of terminal neck and throat cancer. Since then, Jaqui has carried out a range of fundraisers for the charity.

She said: “We’ve had a brilliant time taking part in the challenge.

“We are extremely pleased with the awareness that we have raised; on all four journeys we’ve had loads of people getting behind us, tooting and pipping us, it really has been fantastic.

“We are always looking for new and fun ways to raise money.

“My mum came up with the idea of travelling to the hospices on scooters. We thought the unusual way to fundraise would raise awareness of the fantastic work that they do.”

The mobility scooters were loaned by Accrington Mobility in the Accrington Market Hall.