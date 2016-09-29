Monte Cristo Express plans rejected by council planners

The former Bargain Booze shop on Manchester Road that could become a Monte Cristo express. Photo: Google Maps

Controversial plans to transform a convenience store into a Mediterranean takeaway have been knocked back by council bosses.

Hyndburn council’s planning committee has rejected the change of use application for the former Bargain Booze at 145 Manchester Road, Baxenden into a Monte Cristo Express.

In a report the committee stated that the application was denied because “the establishment of a late-night hot food takeaway in this location would result in a loss of residential amenity by virtue of noise, disturbance and an increase in traffic.”

They stated that for these reasons the proposed development would not be in line with two environmental policies of the Hyndburn Core Strategy.

Claire Ainsworth spoke at the committee on behalf of the applicant in support of the planning application and against planning officers’ recommendation to refuse planning permission, however, a majority of councillors chose to reject it.

Baxenden councillor Kath Pratt, who sits on the planning committee, abstained from the vote on the application.

Speaking after the meeting, she said: “I had very mixed feelings, I can understand the need for it but I can understand that I wouldn’t want it next door to me.

“Highways came out saying there is going to be no traffic problems on Manchester Road, but it’s always busy.

“It’s all very well people at the other end of the town saying they would want it, but the nearby residents submitted letters of protest. Ultimately it’s a residential area.”

Applicant Andreas Christodoulou, the owner of the popular restaurant Monte Cristo in Accrington, had stated that the opening of the takeaway would create four new full time jobs.

The application was received positively on social media, but the plans received 13 official comments and objections from nearby residents citing noise, smell, litter and parking problems.

Mr Christodoulou had said in his application they expected customer visits to be lower than for the current shop use and that the pre-application response was ‘sufficiently positive’.

Mr Christodoulou was unavailable for further comment.