Monte Cristo Mediterranean takeaway plans hit snag with planners

The former Bargain Booze shop on Manchester Road could become a Monte Cristo express. Pic: Google Maps

Council planning officers have recommended plans for a new takeaway are refused after objections from residents.

Applicant Andreas Christodoulou, the owner of popular restaurant Monte Cristo, wants to change the former Bargain Booze shop at 145 Manchester Road into a Mediterranean takeaway, Monte Cristo Express, a development which he says would create four new full time jobs.

Hyndburn council has received 11 objections citing noise, smell, litter and parking problems.

Mr and Mrs Roberts, from Manchester Road, claimed the noise from vehicle engines and the opening and closing of doors was ‘not in keeping with a quiet residential area and has the potential to attract juvenile nuisance’.

Mr Christodoulou said in his application they expect customer visits to be lower than for the current shop use and that the pre-application response was ‘sufficiently positive’.

Planning officers said the business would cause noise, disturbance and more traffic, but the planning committee will make a final decision.

Mr Christodoulou was unavailable for comment.