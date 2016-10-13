How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

More than 100 vehicles stopped in crackdown on illegal activity

  • Updated
  • By

The police operation was targeting unsafe vehicles and illegal waste carriers

More than 100 vehicles have been stopped and examined in a crackdown on illegal activity in Hyndburn.

Police officers from the area teamed up with colleagues from several agencies including Lancashire’s Trading Standars and HM Customs to run a month-long operation targeting unsafe vehicles and illegal waste carriers around the area.

Roadside checkpoints were set up throughout Septmeber at designated sites on Ranger Street in Accrington, Junction 7 of the M65 and Wood Street and Balfour Street in Great Harwood.

Throughout the month-long operation, 10 drivers were reported to the Environment Agency for carrying or collecting waste without a permit, 13 prohibition notices were issued by the Vehicle and Operator Service Agency for vehicle defects, taxi enforcement officers interviewed 10 taxi drivers, and notices were served on three with an immediate suspension of licence on one operator.

Inspector Pam Holgate said: “The aim was to identify these vehicles and deal with them in a robust manner, reassure other road users that Hyndburn is a safe place to travel around, and to deter others.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Fugitive thug and burglar who fled country for SIX years is finally convicted

Raja Hussain, from Accrington, was arrested at Manchester Airport after flying in from Pakistan

Previous Articles

Busy junction roadworks to last 'until end of 2016'

A new stage of works near Junction 7 began on Monday morning

Related Tags

In The News
M65
Places
Accrington
Great Harwood
Hyndburn

Most Read in News

  1. Fabrice Muamba
    Tributes paid to 'brave and loving' Blake Calverley, 21
  2. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
    Dedicated Hyndburn fire worker collects British Empire medal
  3. Hyndburn
    More than 100 vehicles stopped in crackdown on illegal activity
  4. Local News
    Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years
  5. Hyndburn
    Yobbish behaviour putting lives at risk, police warn

Most Read

  1. Fabrice Muamba
    Tributes paid to 'brave and loving' Blake Calverley, 21
  2. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
    Dedicated Hyndburn fire worker collects British Empire medal
  3. Hyndburn
    More than 100 vehicles stopped in crackdown on illegal activity
  4. Local News
    Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years
  5. Hyndburn
    Yobbish behaviour putting lives at risk, police warn

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist