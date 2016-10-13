More than 100 vehicles stopped in crackdown on illegal activity

More than 100 vehicles have been stopped and examined in a crackdown on illegal activity in Hyndburn.

Police officers from the area teamed up with colleagues from several agencies including Lancashire’s Trading Standars and HM Customs to run a month-long operation targeting unsafe vehicles and illegal waste carriers around the area.

Roadside checkpoints were set up throughout Septmeber at designated sites on Ranger Street in Accrington, Junction 7 of the M65 and Wood Street and Balfour Street in Great Harwood.

Throughout the month-long operation, 10 drivers were reported to the Environment Agency for carrying or collecting waste without a permit, 13 prohibition notices were issued by the Vehicle and Operator Service Agency for vehicle defects, taxi enforcement officers interviewed 10 taxi drivers, and notices were served on three with an immediate suspension of licence on one operator.

Inspector Pam Holgate said: “The aim was to identify these vehicles and deal with them in a robust manner, reassure other road users that Hyndburn is a safe place to travel around, and to deter others.”