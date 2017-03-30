Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking figures have revealed that over 10,000 reported crimes have gone unsolved across Hyndburn in the last three years.

Unsolved rapes and house burglaries have also seen a 50pc jump in the last 12 months while robberies and thefts from people have also nearly doubled.

The number of unsolved rapes reported in the borough rose to 17 last year from 11 in 2014.

House burglary figures have also surged from 224 in 2014 to 361 last year, while unsolved vehicle offences have risen from 430 to 619 over the last three years.

The highest category of unsolved crimes is criminal damage with 2,345 offences, with the number rising by 15pc in the last 12 months to 828 from 716 the previous year.

The Observer has reported in recent weeks how residents and businesses are becoming increasingly concerned over a rise in burglaries, shoplifting and gun crime.

We also revealed last week how the new town centre police station front counter could be at risk of closure as part of a cost-saving review.

Conservative group leader Tony Dobson said persistent offenders should be tagged until they have ‘proved they are fit to be part of society’.

He said: “I don’t think the system helps the police and the general public.

"If you think somebody is a historical thief or drug taker or peddler then they should lose the trust of the community until they can prove otherwise.

“If they were tagged then it would be very interesting to see how much crime would be reduced by or detected in 24 hours.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson described the figures as ‘concerning’.

He said: “We would want to see a higher percentage of solved crimes in the borough.

“Houses, cars and even sheds are important to people and when they report a crime they want people to be held accountable and a prosecution.

“It’s also very important when serious crimes, such as murder and rape are reported and that the culprits are found.

“But around 900 police officers have been lost in Lancashire in the last few years due to cuts from central government and that has a knock-on effect.

“We need our local police on the beat to get the resources they need to catch these people.”

Coun Parkinson added: “There are neighbourhood watches and community groups, but you can’t replace a police officer - they are there not just to respond but to put off crime.

“We know the courts will not send out a strong message and prolific offenders won’t get jail sentences because of the overcrowding in prisons.

“We need stronger consequences for these offenders because otherwise there is no deterrent.”

The figures show unsolved crime categories which have seen a drop since 2014 include bicycle thefts (33pc), violence with injury (3pc) and public order offences (10pc).

Police Federation bosses said residents are now ‘starting to see the true consequence’ of force cuts.

Rachel Baines, Lancashire branch chair of the Police Federation, said: “Lancashire Constabulary has seen cuts of over 900 police officers since the start of the austerity measures.

"You simply cannot take this number of officers away and for nothing to change.

"Crime is up and the demand on the police has also changed significantly, with over 80 per cent of what we deal with being non crime related, such as mental health and missing from homes.

“The demands on the police in a nutshell have never been greater and we are seeing across the board that enforcement, in all areas, is falling.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We work extremely hard to detect crimes and wherever any new evidence comes to light we will always follow this up.

“Unfortunately, some crimes remain undetected and there can be many reasons for this.

"It may be because the victim does not wish to pursue a prosecution; there are no witnesses or forensic opportunities, or restorative justice has been used which some of the figures fail to reflect.”

Total unsolved crimes from 2013-2016:

Arson - 89

Bicycle theft - 176

Burglary dwelling - 827

Burglary non-dwelling - 1153

Criminal damage - 2,345

Miscellaneous crimes against society - 43

Other sexual offences - 89

Other theft - 2,125

Possession of drugs - 17

Possession of weapons - 4

Public order offences - 82

Rape - 40

Robbery - 47

Shoplifting - 471

Theft from the person - 98

Trafficking in controlled drugs - 20

Vehicles offences - 1,661

Violence with injury - 533

Violence without injury 559

TOTAL: 10,379