A motorbike enthusiast was found hanged wearing his bike riding clothes and helmet weeks after splitting up with his partner, an inquest heard.

Nicholas Donohue, 42, was found by his ex-partner Lucy Holden at their flat on Russell Place in Great Harwood when she visited it with letting agent Peter Ashworth the day before the tenancy agreement was due to end.

Blackburn Coroners Court heard how they were due to hand over the keys on December 2 last year and remove some final belongings.

However when Ms Holden and Mr Ashworth entered the property they found the father-of-two dead wearing his motorbike clothes, including a helmet, gloves and boots.

A post-mortem examination found he died from hanging and toxicology tests revealed small amounts of alcohol, ‘evidence of cocaine use’, pain relief drugs and ‘previous cannabis use’ in his system.

Ms Holden told the inquest that they had been in a relationship three and a half years and they broke up towards the end of October 2016.

She said that Mr Donohue ‘was very upset’ at the break-up and once said he was going to go and crash his bike.

The inquest heard how she last spoke to Mr Donohue the night before his death.

She told the inquest: “It just felt like he didn’t want to speak to me.

“He was a bit standoff-ish. It was only a minute or so conversation.”

Ms Holden said she did not think that Mr Donohue was in their rented property when they arrived on December 2.

She said: “Peter (Ashworth) walked into the house before me and walked into the front room where you can see into the hallway.

“Peter told me to stop and not to go through but I did.”

Ms Holden said she believes Mr Donohue, who worked as a warehouse operator, was wearing a helmet ‘to not show his face’. A number of notes were left at the scene.

Coroner Michael Singleton recorded a conclusion of suicide.

He told the hearing: “I have no doubt that those are images that will live with you for the rest of your life and you have my heartfelt sympathy.”

In a previous tribute article in December 2016, the Observer reported how Mr Donohue was a former Peel Park and St Christopher’s High School pupil, enjoyed playing pool and dominoes at the Queens Hotel in Accrington, and was a Darwen Motorcycle Club member.