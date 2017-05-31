Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected broken pelvis after a rush-hour collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to Manchester Road in Baxenden near to the junction with Langford Street at 5.45pm on Tuesday, May 30.

Police said a man in his 30s on a black Yamaha motorbike was involved in a collision with a brown Ford car and he ‘ended up in the middle of the road’.

The road was closed off until 8.05pm for the man to receive treatment and for accident investigation works to be carried out.

Lancashire Police said it was a ‘serious’ collision and the motorcyclist was being kept in hospital overnight.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone who witnesses the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 1101 of May 30.