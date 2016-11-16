How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

First drive: Porsche Boxster 718

  • Updated
  • By ,

On the road in the most basic 718 Boxster you can buy

As if the controversy over Porsche swapping a lovely six-cylinder engine for a flat-four turbo wasn’t enough, the firm’s giving itself an added challenge here by loaning us not the fast 2.5-litre 718 Boxster S, but the basic 2.0-litre 718 Boxster. The slowest new Boxster you can buy.

Talk about making life difficult for yourself.

Of course, the engine dominates any discussions about the 718 Boxster. This four-banger has a smaller capacity and more basic turbo than the 2.5-litre S. Despite this, we were relieved to find how similar it feels to the bigger engine.

Some may not want to admit this, but it responds much better than the old 2.7 six-cylinder base engine. It reacts remarkably keenly to small throttle openings at low revs, and doesn’t need the minimum 3,000rpm of the zingy old six.

This extra drive at all revs has revived the Boxster chassis. Before, it could feel a bit mundane unless you were really on it. This one has genuine throttle adjustability and interactivity, making it feel much more sports car-like even though it’s not the sportier ‘S’. Add on the optional limited-slip differential and, at times, it feels almost heroic.

But there are two big issues. One, it doesn’t rev anything like as willingly as the six-pots, so you end up relying on the mid-range pull. More diesel car than sports car. This more basic turbo also has greater lag than the high-tech variable turbo in the S. You can drive around it, but choose an S and you won’t have to.

And then there’s the elephant in the room. Noise. It’s simply not as interesting to listen to as the old flat-six. Sure, it makes some interesting motorsport-type whizzes and howls further up the rev range, but most of the time it simply sounds a bit grumbly and mundane. You don’t really buy cars like this for that.

Prices raise eyebrows as well. Yes, you can get a basic 718 Boxster for £41,739. But few people will buy such a basic Porsche. Believe it or not, our optioned-up test car cost £53k, taking it into direct competition with an Audi TT RS Roadster and Jaguar F-Type V6. And both of them sound way better than this.

Don’t get us wrong, the 718 Boxster is a great driver’s car. Probably better than it’s ever been. It’s a wonderful everyday sports car that will also thrill you on a Sunday drive. The controls are beautifully weighted and the entire car oozes class. We promise you, it will surprise you.

But the magical spark that thrills hardcore enthusiasts isn’t there. If you’re looking for a car solely to drive on a Sunday morning, you’ll be better off in an old Porsche Boxster GTS. It’s not the great all-rounder this one is, but it delivers a more immediate shot of thrills and sounds way, way better. And for some, that’s all that matters.

PORSCHE 718 BOXSTER


Engine: 1,988cc, 4-cyl turbocharged
Transmission: 6-speed manual, rear-wheel drive
Power (hp): 300@6,500rpm
Torque (lb ft): 280@1,950-4,500rpm
0-62mph: 5.1sec
Top speed: 170mph
Weight: 1,410kg (EU with driver)
MPG: 38.2
Price: £41,739 (As tested £53,093)

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Triple test: Renault Megane v Seat Leon v Vauxhall Astra

All-new Megane has plenty of competition in the family hatch market. Let battle commence…

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Mount Carmel school forced to close after night of torrential rain
  2. Oswaldtwistle
    Funds row over crackdown on fly-tipping spot hit 34 TIMES in a year
  3. Oswaldtwistle
    Cancer-stricken girl, 4, whose heartbreaking picture was shared around the world has died
  4. Hyndburn Council
    Hyndburn seat name change would 'cost businesses thousands'
  5. Education
    School's letter to parents tells them male teacher will return to class as a woman after Christmas
Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist