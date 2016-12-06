Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest Mégane has some serious competition, in the form of the Seat Leon ST among many others, so can a Sports Tourer version find a niche? The styling certainly makes it look more aggressive, partly achieved by lowering both the ride height and the roof, as well as widening the arches. It can also come with a more aggressive engine, the 202bhp turbo petrol engine that was breathed on by Renault Sport.

But our test vehicle has the more mundane 1.6-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual box, which is probably going to be a popular choice. There are two petrol and two diesel choices for now, but next year these will be joined by a diesel-electric hybrid.

If you keep the revs down, then this is a very quiet engine, only making itself known when you pass 3000rpm. Since there is plenty of torque from about 1500rpm, it does mean you don’t need to rev it for everyday driving, and so it remains remarkably quiet.

The steering is light but, as is so often the case, not remotely communicative. Still, the handling and ride are both good, with a leaning more towards comfort, which will suit most passengers. There is some body roll, but that’s a payoff for the comfy ride, at least at this price point.

The cabin is sensibly laid out – you know, the steering wheel in front of the driver’s seat, that sort of thing. This mid-spec car is well kitted out and there is plenty of room front and rear. Only the rear headroom is slightly impinged by that falling roof line. Rear leg room is enhanced, thanks to an 11mm increase in the wheelbase.

However, one other consequence of the design is that boot space has actually reduced since the last version. It’s easily accessed, but the 521 litres isn’t going to win any prizes against competition like the VW Golf Estate or the Skoda Octavia Estate.

Like most Mégane models, the Sports Tourer is an enjoyable drive, with decent handling and performance. But we’d assume you’d buy a car like this because you need a decent sized boot. And if that’s important then direct competitors like Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer or Seat’s Leon both space the Renault out.

Renault Mégane Sports Tourer dCi 130 Dynamique S Nav

Location Gloucestershire; On sale Now; Price £26,950; Engine 4 cyls, 1598cc, diesel; Power 128bhp at 4000rpm; Torque 236lb ft at 1750rpm; Gearbox 6-spd manual; Kerb weight 1429kg; 0-62mph 10.0sec; Top speed 123mph; Fuel economy 70.6mpg (combined); CO2 rating/BIK 128g/km, 20%