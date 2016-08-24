Road test: Jaguar F-Pace v Porsche Macan

Jaguar has come late to the SUV market, but it certainly arrived in style. The F-Pace is aimed squarely at the Porsche Macan, which it aims to match for entertainment while beating it for everyday usability and value for money.

One look at the price tags on the cars tested here and you might think it fell flat on its face. But look again. The F-Pace has 20” rims, sat-nav, adaptive shocks, reversing camera and a powered front passenger’s seat, and when you spec those on the Macan the £6k price difference shrinks to just a few hundred.

The Porsche does still cost less, though. And it’ll hold its value far better, too. Finance experts predict that over three years, the F-Pace will cost almost £10,000 more to own.

So, it’s looking a bit shaky on the value front. What about everyday usability?

Here, the F-Pace scores points simply by being bigger. Rear-seat passengers get more knee room, and the boot has greater capacities in every direction.

Those back-seat passengers do get to control their own climate, however. And while the Macan’s interior is noticeably more enclosed, it’s also noticeably higher quality, with excellent materials throughout. The F-Pace contains more cheap-feeling surfaces than you should have to endure at this price, though its seats are nice enough and it’s easy to get them into a good position.

Swings and roundabouts there, then. So can the F-Pace match the Macan on the road?

Well, both are good. The F-Pace rides more slickly in town, while out on the open road the Macan reminds you it’s a Porsche with a purposeful set of handling skills that include excellent body control and precise, feelsome steering as well of course as grip without end.

The F-Pace isn’t quite as agile, but if anything its steering is even better. Its bigger body does roll more, but its chassis is impressively resistant to oversteer. The Macan is the one that feels like a sports car, but the F-Pace is still a pleasure to drive fast.

Talking of which, there’s little to separate them in terms of real-world performance. The Macan is a little quicker to get up to speed, but both engines pull very well and are coupled to auto boxes which change gear smartly whether left alone or shifted manually.

Both, meanwhile, are well settled on the motorway. The F-Pace feels more relaxed, but against that the Macan’s engine is quieter – and both wind and road noise are better insulated too.

Make no mistake, the F-Pace does a lot of things very, very well. If you like the Macan but need something with more interior space, Jag’s first SUV comes close enough to warrant serious consideration as an alternative.

But good though it is to drive, it doesn’t match the Macan’s sports-car level of agility.

Most of all, though, even when you adjust these SUVs’ prices to take account for the differences in their equipment it’s still hard to make a case for the Jag. The Macan might have less kit, but it has more quality inside to go with its superior driving manners – and when you factor in the depreciation you’ll be stung with if you choose the F-Pace instead, it’s Porsche that comes out here as a clear winner.

Specifications: Jaguar F-Pace 3.0d V6 S AWD

Engine size 3.0-litre, V6, diesel

List price £52,300

Target Price £52,300

Power 295bhp

Torque 516lb ft

0-62mph 6.8sec

Top speed 150mph

Official fuel economy 47.1mpg

CO2 emissions 159g/km

Specifications: Porsche Macan S Diesel

Engine size 3.0-litre, V6, diesel

List price £46,182

Target Price £46,182

Power 254bhp

Torque 428lb ft

0-62mph 6.6sec

Top speed 142mph

Official fuel economy 46.3mpg

CO2 emissions 159g/km