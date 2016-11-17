How we use Cookies
Road test: Porsche 911 Turbo S v Aston Martin DB11

Two ultra-GTs face off to see which does the best job of building on its mighty heritage

It’s more than four decades since the first Porsche 911 Turbo arrived in the world. In that time, Stuttgart’s dream machine for medallion men everywhere has evolved a lot. These days, its 3.8-litre flat six develops more than double the power of the original, with a mighty 572bhp.

Another car with a heritage to be proud of is the Aston Martin DB11. This too is about twice as powerful as its seventies’ forebear, with 600bhp from its 5.2-litre V12.

In each case, these days we’re looking at twin-turbocharging. And we’re looking at cars which are great to just, well, look at. Remember that poster you had on your bedroom wall? The modern equivalent is probably your home screen, and either of these is an A1 candidate to show up there.

But still pics don’t move, and they don’t make any noise. Which is why this video is what you really want to be looking at. We put the latest 911 Turbo together with the new DB11 and did things that made them, and us, howl with delight.

These days, the 911 Turbo is less gung-ho to spit you into a ditch than the original. Which is something we can all be thankful for. It’s a much better, faster, friendlier car than it was in the mid-70s. But the DB11 is a quantum leap forward for Aston, too – so this is going to be a ride worth coming along for.

