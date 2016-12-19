Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone with petrol running through their veins would love a hot hatch. But not everyone can afford to buy, run or insure one. Enter the warm hatch, which have most of the looks and some of the performance, but much more manageable prices and running costs.

One of the most promising is the Ford Fiesta ST-Line, given the reputation of its bigger brother, the Fiesta ST. Instead of a 1.6-litre turbo engine, though, it has a 99bhp 1.0-litre turbo. Skoda’s Fabia Monte Carlo has an even cooler name, and a bigger, engine, but less power: just 89bhp. Curiously, the Seat Ibiza FR has the same 1.2-litre TSI engine, but it produces a much healthier 108bhp.

Inevitably, that means the Ibiza is the fastest against the clock – by a whopping two seconds to 60mph. And while the micro-sized Fiesta motor is able to match the Skoda in initial acceleration, the Fabia is more powerful at speed. Neither the Skoda nor the Ford can match the Ibiza’s powerful brakes, either.

The Ibiza is less fun in corners, though. Its steering is too light and, despite being lower-slung than the Fabia, it’s not any more agile. Indeed, the Fabia is a bit of a surprise here. The five-door body shape doesn’t look all that racy, and it does lean in corners, but it still turns in tidily and the steering has good feedback.

Neither can match the exceptional Fiesta, though. It rolls the least, changes direction the tidiest, has brilliant feel through its controls and generally feels the most like an authentic hot hatch. It really is a joy to drive.

All three have a decent driving position, apart from a too-high seat in the Ford. The Seat’s cheap dash is more disappointing, although the Fiesta isn’t immune from feeing flimsy in places. The Skoda has the smartest interior, despite not having all that many soft plastics. It looks the sportiest as well – you can replace gaudy red with black trim if it’s too much.

Reflecting its voluminous shape, the Skoda has the best room inside. Five doors make it easy to use, the boot is by far the largest and headroom is vast. The Seat is significantly less comfortable for passengers, while the Fiesta has the smallest boot – although it’s still a bit more practical than the poorly-shaped Ibiza.

The Fiesta has the most dated infotainment system as well – it’s not even touchscreen and lacks modern smartphone compatibility. The Seat and Skoda are far better. Their 6.5in screens are similar, they have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and their screens look great. The Skoda’s is mounted a bit higher, so is easier to use.

PCP costs are similar for all three – the Seat is cheaper, but its mileage limit is lower. The Ibiza is a healthy £1700 cheaper than the Fiesta to buy up front, and £1900 less than the Skoda. It will thus prove the cheapest overall despite its poor retained values. The Technology Pack even brings free sat nav, although the Skoda is the only one to have safety-focused automatic emergency braking as standard.

You’ll find all three of these cars fun but, although it’s the fastest, the Seat Ibiza FR comes last. It’s too dated and can’t measure up to the fantastic Fiesta. The Ford is getting on a bit though, which leaves the door open for the Skoda to snatch victory. It’s simply the best all-rounder, proving that fun and practicality need not be incompatible.

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost 100 ST-Line (4 stars)

Engine size 1.0-litre turbo petrol

List price £15,795

Target Price £13,699

Power 99bhp @ 6000rpm

Torque 124lb ft @ 1400-6000rpm

0-60mph 10.5sec

Top speed 112mph

Gov't fuel economy 65.7mpg

True MPG 46.5mpg

CO2 emissions 99g/km

Seat Ibiza SC 1.2 TSI 110 FR Technology Pack (3 stars)

Engine size 1.2-litre turbo petrol

List price £14,985

Target Price £12,019

Power 108bhp @ 4600rpm

Torque 129lb ft @ 1550rpm

0-60mph 9.5sec

Top speed 122mph

Gov't fuel economy 54.3mpg

True MPG 49.5mpg

CO2 emissions 119g/km

Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 Monte Carlo (4 stars)

Engine size 1.2-litre turbo petrol

List price £15,425

Target Price £13,902

Power 89bhp @ 4400rpm

Torque 118lb ft @ 1400rpm

0-60mph 10.5sec

Top speed 113mph

Gov't fuel economy 60.1mpg

True MPG 42.6mpg

CO2 emissions 107g/km