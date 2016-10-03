Triple test: Volvo XC90 v BMW X5 v Land Rover Discovery

Among the most significant stories from this year’s Paris motor show is the arrival of a new Land Rover Discovery. The current model is more than a decade old – but some major revisions during that time have kept it selling keenly.

In the BMW X5 and Volvo XC90, the Disco we have here is up against a pair of much newer rivals. All have space, class and style, as well as an elevated cabin and seven seats – this is, for sure, a true heavyweight showdown.

And it’s the Discovery that lands the first punch, thanks to the sheer amount of room in its cabin. Every single one of iuts seats can comfortably accommodate a six-footer, even though they don’t slide or recline.

The Volvo has the biggest boot, however, and its third row of seats is easier to operate. They’re more comfortable, too – though overall it’s the BMW whose seats are most supportive, even if its third row is only really suitable for children. The XC90 is the only one here with adjustable lumbar support as standard, however.

Elsewhere in the cabin, all three vehicles give you leather, cruise, climate and sat-nav. BMW is probably just the most generous with luxury and high-tech kit, but the Discovery shows its age with an absence of modern safety kit and a multimedia system that’s well off the pace set by its rivals’.

‘Off the pace’ isn’t a phrase you’d use to describe the Discovery’s performance, however. The others do beat it in the 0-62 sprint, but not by much – though when the corners start coming, the Disco’s body starts rolling as you heave at its heavy, ponderous wheel.

It does ride better than the XC90, however, soaking up the sort of pattery stuff by which Volvo’s suspension is upset to a surprising degree. The XC90 does feel light and nimble in corners, though – but for both ride and handling, it’s the X5 that takes the crown.

Here again, what we’re praising is a car with options fitted, because our X5 was running BMW’s £1495 adaptive shock option. We’d stand by our views, however, as it was the most comfortable of the group wherever the drive mode dial was pointed.

There’s no clear winner in terms of refinement, as each has its good and bad points when it comes to cabin noise. But if you want to go off-road, there’s only one choice – in this respect, the Disco beats the others out of sight.

The chances of you wanting to use it for that are extremely slim. But the chances of being able to get your hands on one without paying are slimmer still, so what really matters is that the XC90 is likely to be the cheapest of the three to own over three years. A strong retained value is key to that, though it’s also the cheapest of the three to insure.

The Disco holds its money well, too. But it doesn’t do a very good job of holding on to the diesel in its tank, so it’s pricey that way – which in turn means high emissions and therefore a crippling tax bill if you’re looking at one of these as a company car.

So the XC90 is best value to own, and as well as an excellent cabin it bristles with safety kit. In a family vehicle, that matters more than great dynamics – which is why, although we’re a touch disappointed by its road manners, it’s the winner here. The X5’s ride and handling do make it enjoyable to drive, though, so despite its small third-row seats, it beats the Discovery to second place.

It’s no contest if you want to go off-road: the Discovery trounces all before it. But if, like most people, you don’t, you’ll find it lagging behind on the multimedia front and short on safety features. As the sun sets on this Disco, its cabin space and cruising ability continue to impress – but as the curtain draws back on its replacement, it does now feel as if this Land Rover’s time is up.

Specifications: BMW X5 xDrive25d SE 7st

Engine size 2.0-litre diesel

Price from £48,270

Power 228bhp

Torque 369lb ft

0-62mph 7.7 seconds

Top speed 137mph

Fuel economy 50.4mpg

CO2 146g/km

Specifications: Land Rover Discovery SDV6 Graphite

Engine size 3.0-litre diesel

Price from £47,505

Power 225bhp

Torque 443lb ft

0-62mph 8.8 seconds

Top speed 112mph

Fuel economy 36.7mpg

CO2 203g/km

Specifications: Volvo XC90 D5 Momentum

Engine size 2.0-litre diesel

Price from £46,850

Power 222bhp

Torque 347lb ft

0-62mph 8.2 seconds

Top speed 137mph

Fuel economy 46.9mpg

CO2 149g/km