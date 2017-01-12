The new BMW 5 Series has been made What Car?’s Car of the Year for 2017 at the 40th annual What Car? Awards.
Resetting the class benchmarks for handling and refinement, the latest Five is even more efficient than its predecessor. Its cabin incorporates technology and a sense of luxury that would normally be associated with much more expensive cars, a fact supported by the BMW’s victory in the Awards’ Luxury Car of the Year class, where it was up against luxury stalwarts Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce.
“The BMW 5 Series is no stranger to success at the What Car? Awards,” said What Car? editor Steve Huntingford. “It’s something of a dynasty that has always stood for excellence, but the latest model moves things on again in all the areas that matter most to buyers.”
BMW senior vice-president Hildegard Wortmann collected the Car of the Year Award at the London Park Lane event. “For the BMW 5 Series to win the prestigious ‘Car of the Year’ award is an honour and testament to the hard work that goes into producing one of BMW’s core models,” commented the BMW Brand senior vice-president.
“The BMW 5 Series is a brand-shaping saloon and in times of rapid change within the automotive industry we believe the seventh generation model points the way into the future. It is a truly outstanding car and I am very grateful to What Car? for this great recognition.”
In other Awards classes, two cars in the white-hot SUV sector came in for special praise from the judges, with the new Seat Ateca taking the Small SUV of the Year prize and Skoda’s Kodiaq collecting the Large SUV of the Year gong.
In collaboration with Thatcham, What Car? gave its Safety Award to the Toyota Prius and its Nexcel-sponsored Technology award to the Peugeot 3008 for its i-Cockpit interior layout.
“While the 5 Series is a tour de force, the list of category winners demonstrates that an outstanding car has never been more accessible,” said Huntingford. “For those looking to change their car in 2017, they need look no further than the What Car? Car of the Year winners.”
What Car? readers had their say in the Awards too, nominating the Honda Civic Type R as the most exciting 2017 launch. The British-built hot hatch, which goes on sale in the second half of the year\u001F, beat the Jaguar I-Pace and Lexus LC 500 in the Reader Award poll.
It’s been a busy year for Haymarket’s automotive portfolio, with What Car? launching a new website and online car buying service and its sister title Autocar creating a new ‘top 100 women in the British automotive industry’ listing.
The full list can be viewed below.
WHAT CAR? CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2017 WINNERS
CITY CAR
Less than £8000 - Suzuki Celerio 1.0 SZ2
£8000-£10,000 - Skoda Citigo 1.0 60 SE 5dr
More than £10,000 - Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE
WINNER - Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE
SMALL CAR
Less than £12,000 - Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Ambiance
£12,000-£15,000 - Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE
More than £15,000 - Mini 5-Door Cooper Chili Media
WINNER - Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE
FAMILY CAR
Less than £18,000 - Vauxhall Astra 1.6 CDTi 110 Design
£18,000-£20,000 - Seat Leon 1.0 TSI Ecomotive 115 SE Technology
More than £20,000 - Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport
WINNER - Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport
HOT HATCH
Less than £15,000 - Suzuki Swift Sport 3dr
£15,000-£25,000 - Ford Fiesta ST-2 3dr
More than £25,000 - BMW M140i 3dr auto
WINNER - Ford Fiesta ST-2 3dr
SMALL SUV
Less than £15,000 - Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ4
£15,000-£25,000 - Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 SE
More than £25,000 - Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI 150 SE Navigation
WINNER - Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 SE
LARGE SUV
Less than £25,000 - Mazda CX-5 2.2D 150 SE-L Nav
£25,000-£30,000 - Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4x4 SE 7st
More than £30,000 - Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech auto
WINNER - Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4x4 SE 7st
LUXURY SUV
Less than £50,000 - Porsche Macan Diesel S
£50,000-£70,000 - Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro SE
More than £70,000 - Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 Vogue
WINNER - Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro SE
MPV
Less than £20,000 - Citroën C3 Picasso 1.2 Puretech 110 Edition
£20,000-£26,000 - Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI 115 SE
More than £26,000 - Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 150 Zetec
WINNER - Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI 115 SE
ESTATE CAR
Less than £18,000 - Skoda Fabia Estate 1.2 TSI 90 SE
£18,000-£25,000 - Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology
More than £25,000 - Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate E 220 d SE
WINNER - Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology
ELECTRIC CAR
Less than £20,000 - Renault Zoe Q90 Z.E. 40 Dynamique Nav
£20,000-£40,000 - BMW i3 94Ah
More than £40,000 - Tesla Model S 75D
WINNER - Renault Zoe Q90 Z.E. 40 Dynamique Nav
EXECUTIVE CAR
Less than £25,000 - Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology
£25,000-£30,000 - Audi A3 Saloon 2.0 TDI 150 Sport
More than £30,000 - Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport
WINNER - Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport
LUXURY CAR
Less than £50,000 - BMW 5 Series 520d SE
£50,000-£100,000 - Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350 d SE L
More than £100,000 - Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB
WINNER - BMW 5 Series 520d SE
CONVERTIBLE
Less than £25,000 - Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L Nav
£25,000-£35,000 - Audi A3 Cabriolet 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport
More than £35,000 - Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet S 500 AMG Line
WINNER - Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L Nav
COUPE
Less than £30,000 - Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport
£30,000-£50,000 - Audi A5 Coupé 3.0 TDI 218 quattro Sport
More than £50,000 - Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé S 500 AMG Line
WINNER - Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport
SPORTS CAR
Less than £50,000 - Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0
£50,000-£100,000 - Porsche 911 Carrera PDK
More than £100,000 - McLaren 540C
WINNER - Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0
READER AWARD
1st Honda Civic Type R
2nd Jaguar I-Pace
3rd Lexus LC
SAFETY AWARD
1st Toyota Prius
2nd Peugeot 3008
3rd Volkswagen Tiguan
TECHNOLOGY AWARD
1st Peugeot 3008 i-Cockpit
2nd Renault Zoe
3rd Audi SQ7 48V
CAR OF THE YEAR
BMW 5 Series 520d SE