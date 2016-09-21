How we use Cookies
This is a first look at the new Kia Rio for 2017

Facts and figures revealed ahead of Paris debut

Kia will launch the new Rio supermini at this month’s Paris show. And to get the world ready, the Korean company has released full details of what it’s going to be like.

As an all-new model, the Rio will have a more modern overall design with a bigger cabin and better overall build quality. At first inspection, this seems to have caught up with the best in the supermini sector, with good materials and an attractive design centred around a touch screen for a media system offering sat-nav and the latest in phone connectivity.

On a more prosaic but equally important level, the Rio’s boot now holds just five litres less than the Skoda Fabia’s. Standard-fit split-fold seats and a multi-height floor make it as practical as it is big, too.

Packed into the cabin, you can expect to see plenty of kit in a four-strong model line-up. That media screen will measure 5.0” or 7.0” depending on how high up the range you go, and there’ll also be adaptive cruise, city braking, reverse camera, heated seats and sat-nav to encourage you up the ladder.

Wherever you pitch in, however, another change to the Rio is that the three-door model has been deleted. But if you’re irrationally keen on the number three, the good news is that that’s how many cylinders there are in a new 1.0-litre petrol unit that’ll star in the engine line-up.

This will be available in 99bhp and 118bhp form, with five and six-speed manual boxes respectively and double-digit emissions all-round.

More familiar to seasoned Rio watchers will be the 1.25 and 1.4-litre units from the current model, with 84 and 99bhp and, once again, those same five and six-speed boxes. Also displacing 1.4 litres is the sole diesel in the range, which will offer 69 and 89bhp outputs and a sub-90g/km emissions score.

Whichever engine you choose, Kia says the new Rio will offer a much better driving experience than the outgoing model, with a new platform allowing a better blend of ride and handling.

Thus equipped, Kia’s aim is for the Rio to compete against cars like the Ford Fiesta – which is a perennial top-seller in the UK, and deservedly so. How convincing it’ll look against this and other stellar ‘minis will become clear once prices are revealed – something we can expect to happen in the weeks following its Paris debut.

