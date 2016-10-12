How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Ford Focus RS handling tech for 2017 Insignia VXR

  • By

Performance version of Vauxhall’s next-gen family hatch on track to get hot Focus’s torque-vectoring system

The upcoming Vauxhall all-wheel-drive Insignia VXR is set to benefit from the handling-improving torque vectoring technology used in the Ford Focus RS.

We won't know the full details of the 2017 VXR until well into next year but we’ve had a chance to try out a prototype put together by GKN, the company responsible for the Focus RS’s all-wheel drive system, and the early signs are good.

The prototype is a current-model VXR with GKN’s Twinster module on the rear axle. If the Twinster finds its way onto the production VXR, it would have full torque vectoring at the rear. Drive to the front wheels would be controlled by a standard electronic differential lock, which applies braking force to wheels that are slipping under power.

During our tests of GKN’s prototype at German’s Aldenhoven test centre, we did find that Twinster enhanced the Insignia’s adjustability on the throttle, though with a relatively inactive front-drive setup the prototype did eventually transition into understeer.

Insiders reckon that the next Insignia VXR could be around 200kg lighter than the current model’s 1825kg. If true, that would certainly help in the process of optimising the handling.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Bentley is delivering fuel to its rich drivers

Scheme aims to give Bentley owners “more time”

Most Read in News

  1. Motoring News
    Ford Focus RS handling tech for 2017 Insignia VXR
  2. Motoring News
    Bentley is delivering fuel to its rich drivers

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most Read

  1. Local News
    Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years
  2. Oswaldtwistle
    Heartbreak for parents as Jessica Whelan, 4, given 'months' to live
  3. Clayton-le-Moors
    Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Ian Waite to star at charity ball
  4. Accrington
    A host of nights out feature in our Time-trip column
  5. Accrington
    Woman charged in connection with death of Mohammed Yousaf
Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist