How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

How to name an Eddie Stobart truck after someone you love this Christmas

  • Updated
  • By

This could be an ideal Christmas present for your wife or girlfriend...

eBay
Eddie Stobart give the public the chance to name their trucks but there's currently a four year waiting list

A seller has listed the chance to name an Eddie Stobart truck anything you want, quipping that it could be 'the perfect Christmas present for your wife or girlfriend'.

Eddie Stobart, who say 'honour your mother, daughter sister, wife or even mistress' have donated the prize to the seller which is now up for auction at £500 on eBay .

The lucky winner will get the chance to call the truck anything they like so this could be another Boaty McBoatface moment.

Previous Stobart namers - who apparently had to wait on a four year waiting list - chose the likes of Bertie, Deb and Maggie May.

A full list of the 531 names on record can be found here , as the seller recommends choosing a double barrelled name to not duplicate an already existing Stobart.

So if you were planning on calling the truck 'Teletubby' you will be disappointed to find out that it has already been taken by the reg number M26 RKY.

This is a rare opportunity as the seller claims that the last time the opportunity came about to bid on naming a Stobart it sold for £20,000.

Once you have named the truck it will be on the road for three years and you will receive a canvas print of your truck.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Motoring News
    How to name an Eddie Stobart truck after someone you love this Christmas
  2. Motoring News
    How safe is your car? Cars that did not get a five star rating revealed
  3. Motoring News
    Watch: Lancia Ypsilon awarded lowest safety score of 2015 after crash test

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most Read

  1. Market Hall
    First glimpse: Artist impressions of new £2m Accrington town square
  2. Accrington
    Trading standards officers discovered more than out of date butties in mini supermarket
  3. Accrington
    Police looking for possible weapon after death of Mohammed Yousaf
  4. Accrington
    Appeal launched after 'inappropriate comments' reported made towards boy at Accrington Bus Station
  5. Oswaldtwistle
    What next for two Hyndburn libraries to close at end of this week
Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist