How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Infiniti Q60 coupé launch coming this October

  • By

The new, bigger and better model arrives in October

The new Q60 is bigger than the outgoing G37, and will be launched with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. At £33,990 for the base model, the new Infiniti is already over £3000 more than for a BMW 4 Series or an Audi A5 but the company reckons a high level of standard kit will bring the car more in line.

The 2.0-litre engine should produce 205bhp and 258lb ft of torque, but with a claimed US highway fuel consumption of 24mpg with 154g/km of CO2. After launch there will be a 3.0-litre V6 with twin turbochargers, with this engine available either with 296bhp or 396bhp.

All the engines are fitted to seven-speed automatic gearboxes which has adaptive shift control which changes gear change patterns to suit the road the car is going over. Drive goes to the rear wheels although an all-wheel drive system will be an option.

The Direct Adaptive Steering won cricket bats as well as plaudits, so in this new iteration the system has been reworked to give more feel and feedback, the company claims. The Drive Mode Selector will allow for six steering modes and three core modes within the Customize mode, so in theory every driver should be able to get a system that responds to their individual preferences.

As standard the car will have a conventional suspension set up tailored to the Q60 but the Q60 Sport will gain a Dynamic Digital Suspension system for sportier response.

How this all translates on the road we’ll have to wait and see, but we won’t have to wait for much longer.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Usain Bolt's car is on sale on eBay - with a few speedy modifications

Manchester United-supporting Olympic hero Usain Bolt once owned the sporty motor.

Most Read in News

  1. Motoring News
    Infiniti Q60 coupé launch coming this October

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Council admit to 'misunderstanding' after destroying homeless man's tent and binning belongings
  2. Accrington
    Tributes following sudden death of Accrington woman, 46
  3. Oswaldtwistle
    JAILED: Thug who stole friend's car before threatening her sons with a brick hammer
  4. Burnley Crown Court
    JAILED: Jealous man who bit baby's cheek as she sat in her pushchair
  5. Accrington
    Police get slapped wrist from councillors after erecting wrong communications mast
Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist