Lightweight Exige to top off Lotus celebrations

Lotus has created a number of special models over the last year to celebrate its 50th anniversary. And the final one of these could be the most fitting of the lot – because in true Lotus fashion, it weighs next to nothing.

The Exige 350 is 26kg lighter than the standard model, itself no gut-bucket. Trimming away the kilos are carbon seats, forged alloys, a lightweight battery and a front panel from the Exige Cup 360.

All this takes it down to a mere 1099kg, which we’re fairly sure wasn’t a fluke. Throw in a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 with 345bhp, and this makes for a power-to-weight ratio of 314bhp per tonne – which in turn gets this Exige to sixty in 3.7 seconds.

That compares well with the 4.0 seconds recorded by the standard Exige, but more relevant is the 1 minute 29.8 seconds in which the 350 lapped Hethel.

Lotus will make 50 examples of the Exige 350, priced from £61,900.

‘I expect that the Lotus Exige 350 Special Edition will sell out quickly,’ said company boss Jean-Marc Gales, ‘as it combines exclusivity and limited production wrapped up in a great design.’