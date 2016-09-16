Seat reveals a 'feminine' car for women drivers

Car maker Seat has launched a controversial new car designed specifically for women.

The car, which was revealed with a purple paint job, is based on the Seat Mii and has been designed in conjunction with fashion publishing brand Cosmopolitan.

The Mii by Cosmopolitan is aimed at young women drivers and is targeting 'fun and fearless Cosmo girls' after it was revealed at Cosmo #FashFest as part of London Fashion Week.

Seat says the car will be 'fun to drive easy to park' and features include eyeliner-shaped headlines, jewelled, sparkling alloy wheels and champagne finish to the interior details. A Candy White colour option will also be available from launch.

The car took 18 months to design and included feedback from Cosmopolitan readers and the result, says Seat, is ' the perfect car for confident, independent, active young women who are really going places.'

Kim St. Clair Bodden, senior vice president and editorial director of Hearst Magazines International, explains, “Cosmopolitan is the biggest, most powerful young women’s brand in the world, engaging and inspiring our readers to achieve the fun, fearless lives they want. It has been incredibly rewarding to work with Seat, our global editors and readers to design a car with all the bells and whistles that really personalise the driving experience.”

Under the bonnet the car will use the Mii's standard 1.0 75 PS engine and five-speed manual transmission. The engine has emissions of 102 g/km of CO2, with fuel economy of 64.2 mpg on the combined cycle.

Seat plans to launch the women's Mii by Cosmopolitan in January 2017 and prices will be revealed closer to the launch date.