Families love SUVs. You sit up high in them, there’s loads of space, and their rugged mechanicals give an ultra-secure and confident drive no matter what the weather. No wonder so many prefer them over a conventional hatchback.

But to buy them new, they’re not cheap. Luckily, the boom in their popularity over recent years means there’s lots of choice on the used market. Here are six tempting SUVs that, thanks to the power of depreciation, can be picked up for around £5000.

BMW X5

The first-generation BMW X5 was the car that proved SUVs can be fun to drive. Big and smart-looking, it has plenty of status, and the roomy, posh interior is lovely. You’ll love covering lots of miles in it – but you may not like the cost of fuelling it. The big BMW is mechanically complex too, so running costs can be high. And that’s before you even think about the electrical niggles that are not uncommon…

We spotted: 4.4i Sport (89,000 miles): £4995

Honda CR-V

Honda has a brilliant reputation for reliability and the CR-V SUV is no exception. But don’t just buy it because it’s dependable and great value. The clever CR-V is also spacious, easy to drive and smooth to drive, while top-spec models are very well equipped. The petrol engines are excellent, so we’d stick with one of those – diesels are more expensive and can chomp through their clutches.

We spotted: 2.0i VTEC Executive (67,000 miles): £4500

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe is the model that helped begin turning Hyundai’s image around. The large SUV has status on the road and it’s very roomy inside, although the plasticky finish is a bit of a let-down. It’s comfy on the move, simple to drive, and will easily tow heavy hauls. For this reason – and the fact it’s not that cheap to run – we’d go for a diesel. The best buy is one of the seven-seat models.

We spotted: 2006 2.2 CRTD CDX 7st (88,000 miles): £5000

Land Rover Freelander

Land Rover has an enviable image and the pretty Freelander is very popular as a result. Surprisingly so, some might say, given its dubious reputation for reliability. For this reason, we’d hunt hard for one that’s been well looked after, and err towards a diesel rather than a petrol. Buy as late as you can, provided you can afford it: a great image means high prices…

We spotted: 2006 2.0 TD4 Sport (77,000 miles): £4,223

Lexus RX

Unlike Land Rover, Lexus has a brilliant reputation for reliability. This means the smooth-riding RX SUV is automatically an appealing secondhand buy, even if it isn’t the sharpest or roomiest machine around. We like the hybrid models, with their punchy pace and excellent economy, but they’re very popular so prices are high. You’ll probably this have to stick with the normal model at this level.

We spotted: 2004 RX300 SE (85,000 miles): £4950

Nissan X-Trail

The first-generation X-Trail looks great. It’s rugged but not too extreme, while the open-plan interior is roomy and distinctive. Pity it’s also rather fragile in places, and there’s another surprise too: this Nissan isn’t as reliable as you might expect. Fuelling issues are a particular issue, so make sure it doesn’t stall when you take it for a spin. It is good to drive though, with a particularly smooth ride.

We spotted: 2006 2.2 dCi 136 Columbia (79,000 miles): £3992