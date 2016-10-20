Supercar showcase for London Classic & Sports Car Show

How we use Cookies
Alexandra Palace to be taken over by a stunning selection of priceless supercars later this month

Classic & Sports Car Show organisers have revealed some of the headline supercars set to star at the second Alexandra Palace event, which will take place in London on 28-30 October.

Indeed, visitors can expect the very best of the supercar best, as a special Century of Supercars flagship display has been arranged as the show’s centrepiece. Seven supercars will feature here, with the high-value headliners including a Ferrari F40, McLaren P1, McLaren F1, Jaguar XK120, Lamborghini Miura, Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower and a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing.

They’re not the only supercars set to appear at the show, either. Organisers are encouraging people to vote for their favourite, as part of a Greatest Supercar Ever poll… the results of which will actually be revealed live at the event

It’s not all supercars, though. Many motoring icons will also be centre stage, thanks to a special twice-daily parade of exclusive classics driven around the Alexandra Palace grounds. There’s a live interview stage as well – and a big draw there will be legendary Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis OBE.

Speaking of Jaguar, an ultra-rare 1954 XK120 by Pininfarina will actually be restored live at the show. Restorer Classic Motor Cars will let us watch what’s involved in bringing back a car that’s been out of the public eye for four decades back to life. And if this tempts classic car wannabes, Cosy of Kensington will be hosting an auction at the show.

Classic & Sports Car magazine group editor James Elliott promises visitors will “get to enjoy hundreds of beautiful and, in many cases, rare machines at Alexandra Palace – not to mention see many of them live in action during one of the parades.

“Factor in the Live Interview Stage presented by Goodwood Road & Racing and an auction from Coys and it’s shaping up to be another must-attend event.”

