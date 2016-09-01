How we use Cookies
UK Mustang sales take off

Ford’s everyday muscle car is outselling every class competitor

When the original Mustang came out in 1964, US Ford dealers couldn't get enough of them to meet the demand.

Judging by the UK sales figures for the latest Mustang, it looks like the blue oval still has that knack of appealing to Joe Q Public.

In the admittedly niche market of 'sports cars with 250hp or more' the Mustang is outselling not just the Audi TT but everything else, including every Porsche sports car.

The 2,317 UK Mustang registrations puts it nearly a thousand ahead of the second-place Jaguar F-Type (1,446) and would certainly seem to vindicate Ford’s decision to make a right-hand drive version. Pleasingly, 70 per cent of UK buyers are going for the V8 Mustang.

Also-rans in this over 250bhp class are the Mercedes SL (489), BMW 6 Series (1,315), Boxster 718 (482), six-cylinder Boxster (526), Cayman (787) and TT (778).

New UK Mustangs are available in three new colours – Grabber Blue, Lightning Blue and White Platinum – and come with the Sync 3 infotainment system.

