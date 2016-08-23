Usain Bolt's car is on sale on eBay - with a few speedy modifications

You may not be able to catch up with the fastest man on the planet on the track, but you can at least sit in his place in his customised BMW.

That is, if you have a spare £100,000.

Usain Bolt, fresh from an historic treble-treble of Olympic Gold medals, may have raced for the last time in an Olympic competition but his former car commemorating one of his greatest races is available to buy on auction website eBay .

Listed in Kingston, Jamaica, the 2010 BMW 335i Coupe was gifted to the athlete by one of his sponsors in 2009, when he set the new 200 metre world record at the World Championships in Berlin.

To celebrate the Manchester United- supporting star's achievement, the black BMW features a customised badge on the boot showing his record time - 19.19.

The car, which boasts eye-catching 'gull wing' doors and a high end sound system, also comes with Usain Bolt's initials and lighting bolt tattoo on the headrests, as well a full red leather interior.

It has been driven only 43,250 miles and is available to import with a buy it now price of £100,000, but the car has yet to receive a bid with a day to go and the price is set at £45,000 at the time of writing.

The right-hand-drive BMW is a unique celebration of the world's fastest man's career, after Bolt returned from the Rio Olympics with gold in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 4x100-metre sprints.

The auction ends on Wednesday 24 August.