Volkswagen e-Up gets 2016 upgrade

VW’s plug-in city car is updated to match the rest of the range

Volkswagen has facelifted its e-Up, bringing it into line with the rest of the Up range. This gets revisions to its bumpers and rear lights, and there’s a blue element in the grille to mark it out as an EV.

Further changes include an app allowing you to monitor charging remotely and switch on the air con to cool the car in readiness for your arrival.

Range and full charge time are unchanged at 90-95 miles and 9 hours respectively, though the latter can be reduced by a third by installing the optional £390 charging box on your garage wall.

As before, the e-Up is only available as a four-door. It costs £20,780, with deliveries set to commence next month.

