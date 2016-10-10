How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Volvo is about to go crossover crazy

  • Updated
  • By

Over half of Volvo's 2015 sales were SUVs – and the percentage is increasing

Volvo Concept 40.1 front seven-eights

It’s common knowledge that the SUV, or sports utility vehicle, is fast becoming the motor of choice for the everyman motorist. You can easily see why: this format offers a desirable combination of space, practicality, safety and comfort.

Volvo agrees. Its brand research and development boss Peter Mertens reckons that the company’s sales profile is going to be significantly SUV and crossover-heavy by the end of the 2010s.

In 2015, crossovers and SUVs from Volvo’s Cross Country and XC ranges accounted for more than half of the 503,127 total of Volvos sold, with the big shift to crossovers and SUVs driving sales in its biggest markets, Sweden, the US and China.

The drift towards these multi-purpose cars certainly seems to be working for Volvo at the moment. Nearly 52,000 XC90s have been sold in the first six months of 2016, indicating an impressive annual sales figure in excess of 100,000 units fro that one model alone. XC70 sales are also 10% up year or year.

Sales of the smaller XC60 have fallen away slightly however, as have those of the smaller still V40 Cross Country. Which makes you wonder if Volvo’s self-imposed niche might end up being even more specialised than planned, with big cars dominating the scene.

Mertens isn’t worried. He reckons that the XC40 compact crossover due in early 2018 will be a landmark for Volvo.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Bentley is delivering fuel to its rich drivers

Scheme aims to give Bentley owners “more time”

Most Read in News

  1. Motoring News
    Bentley is delivering fuel to its rich drivers
  2. Motoring News
    Volvo is about to go crossover crazy

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Gangs of brick-throwing yobs 'putting lives at risk'
  2. Local News
    Car destroyed after being deliberately set on fire
  3. Accrington Stanley FC
    Stanley stadium upgrade proceeded without planning permission
  4. Accrington
    A host of nights out feature in our Time-trip column
  5. Accrington
    Baby tragedy in Great Harwood was 'cot death' - inquest
Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist