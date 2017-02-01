Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorway was closed off for 90 minutes after a three-car collision near Clayton-le-Moors.

Police and fire crews from Hyndburn were called to the M65 eastbound between junctions seven and eight at around 9pm on Tuesday, January 31.

One car, containing several adults and a child, was found overturned while another had crashed into the central reservation.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the carriageway was closed off for around 90 minutes for the vehicles to be recovered.

Alex Fletcher, watch manager at Hyndburn fire station, said: “It appears that one vehicle aquaplaned across the carriageway and another vehicle tried to avoid the collision but collided with the central reservation.

“Another vehicle ended up on its roof further down the road. There were several adults and a child inside but no-one was trapped and were all out when we arrived.

“When paramedics turned up they assessed everyone and decided that four of them had slight injuries that needed checking out at hospital.

“Because of the way the cars were positioned we blocked the road off for about 90 minutes.”