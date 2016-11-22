How we use Cookies
Mount Carmel school forced to close after night of torrential rain

A flood alert for the River Calder has also been issued by the Environment Agency

Mount Carmel RC High School in Accrington

A high school has been forced to close after a night of torrential rain.

The latest warnings come in the wake of Storm Angus, which caused flash flooding across parts of England and Wales.

Mount Carmel High School in Accrington said the school will be closed today due to no heating and lighting.

A statement on the school’s Facebook page said: “Mount Carmel will be CLOSED today, Tuesday, November 22 due to a power cut and no heating. Please check the school website, Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the day.”

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Calder which runs through Accrington and for the Upper Irwell in Haslingden.

Heavy rain caused disruption to commuters last night with one tree collapsing on Laneside Road in Haslingden and blocking traffic, and flooding also reported on Ewood Lane in Haslingden. Buses were also disrupted.

However, a Hyndburn Fire Station spokesperson said they were not called out to any flooding-related incidents last night.

The latest forecasts indicate that the weather will be mostly dry with daytime temperatures of around 6 degrees C and light wind speeds for the next few days.

Have you been affected by flooding? Email us at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.

