Mourners wore red and white for the funeral of an Oswaldtwistle man who was tragically electrocuted by railway station overhead power lines.

Anthony Armstrong, of Badge Brow, was a big Liverpool fan and his coffin was covered in red and white flowers to match his favourite team’s colours.

His funeral took place on Wednesday, November 15 with a service at Accrington Crematorium Chapel followed by burial in Accrington Cemetery.

Anthony, 33, is believed to have suffered fatal injuries after running across the tracks and climbing onto a freight train parked in the Preston rail station depot on October 31.

Last week we revealed how Anthony had been out celebrating his niece’s birthday on the night he died.

His sister Carly told us: “He was a character. He was always very polite once you got to know him.”

He was the much loved son of Lawrence and Barbara, much loved brother of Carly, stepbrother of Sophie and Lucie, dearest uncle of Courtney, Kayleigh and Keegan, soulmate of Kelly and a good friend to all who knew him.

Anthony’s family has called for answers into the circumstances of his death after he was spoken to by British Transport Police officers minutes before the tragedy.

British Transport Police has referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.