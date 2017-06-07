Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother and three children had a ‘lucky’ escape after a chip pan fire devastated their home.

The ‘intense’ blaze started in the kitchen of the property on College Street in Accrington before spreading to the dining room and an upstairs bedroom.

Three fire crews from Hyndburn and Haslingden were called to the scene at 6pm on Tuesday, June 6, and spent three hours tackling the fire.

Four people from neighbouring houses had to be rescued and were given treatment by the paramedics.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “The people of the house affected by the fire luckily managed to escape just prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“The fire is believed to have started when a chip pan was left unattended and quickly spread to the kitchen and contents, destroying the kitchen/dining room and an upstairs bedroom.

“Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus and four hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

“The incident took over three hours to make sure it was fully extinguished.”