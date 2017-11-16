Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has spoken of her anger after her teenage son was injured after being assaulted in the street by a trio of thugs.

Rhyddings High pupil James Currie, 13, was out with two friends on Haworth Street in Oswaldtwistle when they were ambushed by three attackers who jumped out of a car.

James’ mum Lisa Savage, 36, said her son was “traumatised” after bearing the brunt of the attack, and said the three men were jumping all over her young son at one point.

Lisa, of Curlew Close, Oswaldtwistle said: “One of the boys has taken two slaps and hidden behind a car. One of the men has punched my James full in the face, which has resulted in him falling to the floor. They’ve grabbed the other lad by the throat.

“All three of the men have jumped all over my son. He’s traumatised basically.”

Lisa said James was left with cuts, bruises and lumps to his head and had to be taken to hospital with blood in his urine after being kicked in the kidneys, following the attack at around 6.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

But she fears it could have been much worse had it not been for the courageous intervention of a Good Samaritan.

She said: “This passer-by came along and then they’ve jumped back in the car and sped off. If the passer-by hadn’t come along I dread to think what would have happened.

"I’m feeling lots and lots of anger. James was crying his eyes out and I just felt sick to the stomach.”

Police have appealed for information following the shocking attack.

Lisa, who is doing an access to higher education course at Accrington and Rossendale College, believes the offenders may have decided to take vigilante action in response to youth nuisance in the local area.

She claimed: “There were a load of kids being kids. These men have had enough of it and taken it upon themselves to take the law into their own hands.”

She said James’ dad, painter and decorator Michael Currie, 34, is “fuming.”

The mum of one of the other boys Jay Slater, 12, has described the attack as “horrific”.

Debbie Duncan, 49, said: “He was absolutely terrified when he came home, he was really shook up and had a massive lump on his head. He said they were kicking them when they were on the ground. James got the worst of it. The other one only looks about nine.”

She spoke of terrifying initial fears for Jay’s whereabouts because he had hidden under a car.

She added: “They rang me to say Jay had been attacked and they think they’ve taken him in a car.

“I was hysterical on the end of the phone. People are saying there are gangs of youths in Oswaldtwistle, but I know Jay wasn’t involved in that. He had only been out of the house for about half an hour.”

Police said they were called at around 6.30pm on Sunday, November 12 and their investigation is ongoing following complaints of an assault on a 13-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys.

A spokesperson said the offenders are described as Asian and aged around 20, and they were travelling in a silver car.

They added: “A 13-year-old boy was walking along Haworth Street with a couple of friends who are 12, when a car has pulled up. Three males got out of this car and assaulted the three lads.” Call 101 and give log number 1177 of November 12.