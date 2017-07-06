Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Shy and gentle’ Adam Cowell died after ingesting seven times the lethal dose of cocaine.

His mum Andrea Adamson had feared the inquest would reveal he died after taking cocaine that had been cut with harmful substances, but she was shocked to discover the drug was 100 per cent pure.

She said: “I thought it was going to be chopped with everything, so impure that something in it would have reacted with his medication but it was the opposite.

“There were no other chemicals in his system, there were no opiates, it was just that and his anxiety medication. 1.2 micrograms per millilitre of blood is a lethal amount in your system and his was 8.4.

“He hadn’t had any for two or three days, he was trying his hardest not to take, and because the tolerance levels had dropped in his system it killed him.”

Self-employed painter and decorator Adam suffered with anxiety and took the drug to boost his confidence.

Andrea said: “He was a bit shy really, he wasn’t one for going out, he wouldn’t go out clubbing.

“But when he used cocaine he felt it made him less anxious, it gave him the confidence.

“He was a real gentle giant, really soft hearted and soft natured.”