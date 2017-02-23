Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NEIGHBOURS have spoken of their shock following reports of a second drive-by shooting in the borough.

Police say they received a report that a gun had been fired from a vehicle on Countess Street in Accrington at 3am on Tuesday.

It comes just weeks after a gun was fired from a vehicle in Oswaldtwistle ­– but police say the two incidents are not linked.

Officers say no-one was injured in either incident.

Detectives said they are also investigating reports that there was ‘violent disorder’ involving three vehicles in the latest incident and that a ‘number of weapons’ were involved.

A Countess Street resident, who was too scared to be named, said she saw around half a dozen males armed with weapons on the street and later saw two men get into a car, one of them ‘possibly carrying a gun’.

She said: “I was woken up at 3am by really heavy banging.

“I looked out the window and saw about half a dozen men carrying different things like iron bars, pieces of wood and baseball bats.

“Two of them got into a black car and one had something metal in their hand. I thought it was the end of a gun."

Another resident said: “This is absolutely terrifying. It makes you not feel safe in your own home. There are a lot of families around here and kids playing and it’s not what you want to hear.” A resident on India Street said: “It woke me up. I didn’t hear a gun shot but there was a car screeching and someone shouting.

“I didn’t look out my window because it’s not safe. It’s really worrying to hear that there might have been a gun shot.”

Police are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a VW Golf, Mitsubishi Shogun or BMW 1 Series in the area at the time.

Det Sgt Bryony Midgley, of Blackburn CID, said: “Incidents of this kind are thankfully relatively rare and we don’t believe there is any threat to the wider public, however, we have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure local residents. We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation, including trying to identify the potential weapon that may have been used and the persons and vehicles involved.”

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident on Stanhill Street in Oswaldtwistle, at around 9pm on Wednesday, January 25.

They are among four people arrested by police and bailed.