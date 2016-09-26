New Accrington police station opens to the public

Accrington’s new police station has been unveiled by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The new station, on Broadway officially opened to the public at 9am on Monday, September 26 and will provide a front counter for the public as well as a modern base for local officers, while saving money on annual running costs.

The move is part of the Commissioner’s commitment to providing visible policing and replaces the old station at Spring Gardens, which closed on Saturday, which was outdated and no longer fit for modern policing requirements.

Mr Grunshaw said: “We have known for a long time that Accrington was in need of a new police station and I am delighted this essential facility is now up and running in the town centre.

“Buildings do not catch criminals but this one-off investment of £500,000 will cut costs in the long run, meaning savings can be reinvested in the frontline.

“As well as giving officers the resources they need to keep Lancashire safe, this investment will benefit the wider area and I am sure the new station will be a welcome addition to the town.”

As well as a public enquiries desk, the new site provides a base for the local policing team, hot-desking space for response officers and parking for police vehicles and patrol bikes.

It was decided to move to a new station, previously a vacant retail unit, after it became clear it would be too costly to upgrade the Spring Gardens site to an acceptable standard.

The new station, in a more accessible location, is being leased from Hyndburn council.

Council leader Coun Miles Parkinson, said: “I’m very pleased that the police station is now in the town centre and that residents have somewhere central where they can easily access the Constabulary and other services which will use the new site on Broadway.”

The new enquiry desk will continue to open between 9am and 8pm seven days a week with the local neighbourhood policing team working from the new base.

Chief Superintendent Matt Horn, Commander for East Division of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a welcome replacement for an out of date and costly building and reinforces our policing commitment to the people of Accrington and the surrounding areas.”