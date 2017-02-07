Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The popular Ron Hill Accrington 10K will return next month – with a few new additions.

The annual event, named in honour of the former Olympic runner, will feature a wheelchair race and a one-mile fun run for children over six years old and families.

It will take place on Sunday, March 5 outside the Town Hall with the fun run and wheelchair race starting at 9am and the 10k beginning at 9.30am.

Coun Clare Cleary, cabinet member for Accrington town centre, said Ron is a ‘true Hyndburn hero’ and urged people to sign up.

She said: “He’s the perfect inspiration to get you out and run. It doesn’t matter if you are running for a personal best, a prize, to raise money for charity or just for fun.

“Everyone is welcome join in. It really is a family day out.”

The Ron Hill 10K is organised by Cannonball Events and is chip timed, with results available live as runners cross the line.

Entry is £16 for affiliated and £18 for non-affiliated club runners. The fun run costs £5.

Medals will also be given to finishers of the one-mile fun run which will take place on closed roads.

Visit www.cannonballevents.co.uk .