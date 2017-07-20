Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV pictures have been released after a street attack where a man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Police were called to Commercial Road on Great Harwood in the early hours of November 27 last year following reports a man had been attacked.

Officers found a 29-year-old man at the scene who had been knocked unconscious with a ‘significant head injury’.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital and later treated for a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

Lancashire Police said the victim, from the Accrington area, has since recovered from his injuries.

Following ‘extensive enquiries’ detectives say they have recently recovered CCTV footage from the time of the incident.

Officers have released an image of a man they are ‘particularly keen to speak to’ in connection with their enquiries.

Det Con Victoria Greenwood, of the East Division Investigation Hub, said: “We are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Great Harwood which left a man with serious head injuries.

“We believe the victim has been punched, with the offender making off from the scene.

“As a result of recent enquiries, we now have an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

"The picture was forensically recovered from CCTV footage which had initially been deleted.

“If you recognise this man, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 01254 353564 quoting crime reference ED1618159.